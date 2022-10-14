St Kitts and Nevis working to enhance family structures to help promote healthy gender relations

Enhancing the family structure is a key ingredient of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Gender Policy and Action Plan which seeks to promote gender equality and eliminate all types of gender-related discrimination.

There are five strategic actions to encourage cohesive family units that are pursued by the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs. Junior Minister, the Honourable Isalean Phillip, highlighted the goals while addressing the 83rd Session for the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW) on October 12, 2022

“The strategic actions under this tenant are to promote consistent positive messaging, reinforce all family structures, and the principle of equality and shared responsibilities for household maintenance and care work,” said Minister Phillip.