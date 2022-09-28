St. Kitts Celebrates the Resilience and Perseverance of its Tourism Sector during World Tourism Day 2022

In honour of World Tourism Day 2022, Hon. Marsha Henderson, Minister of Tourism, International Transport, Civil Aviation, Urban Development, Employment, and Labour for St. Kitts & Nevis, reflects on the theme “Rethinking Tourism.” Since her appointment, Minister Henderson has articulated her vision for the future of tourism, focusing on the development and diversification of tourism products, increasing visitor spend, increasing airlift and cruise arrivals, and ultimately delivering a full recovery of the Federation’s tourism sector.

“On this World Tourism Day, St. Kitts is looking ahead. Our destination is “Rethinking Tourism” and has established aggressive plans to reimagine our tourism product and continue driving a positive impact in the year ahead. With this, I am very confident for the future of our destination,” said Minister Henderson. “I am honoured to lead the next stage of recovery with the support of our local and international partners. We will rebuild using our sustainability and cultural pillars as part of our new tourism approach. I am committed to making the destination the most sustainable in the region and improving the industry’s economic impact. World Tourism Day is an opportunity to celebrate our achievements and the future’s exciting opportunities. The tourism future for St. Kitts is very bright.”