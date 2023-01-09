St. Kitts Closes 2022 with Grand Successes

St. Kitts experienced extraordinary achievement and culturally infused festivities in December, ranging from global recognitions, influencer and marketing trips, buzzy cruise activity, and appreciation for its authentic Kittitian culture. As the curtains close in 2022, St. Kitts has successfully positioned itself as a leading Caribbean destination, building a solid presence across regional and global markets due to its comprehensive strategy to build brand awareness.

Influencer marketing is increasingly becoming a primary marketing tactic to build brand awareness. As such, the St. Kitts Tourism Authority successfully facilitated an influencer trip comprised of popular influencers from the US and UK, respectively.

“The Authority recognizes influencer marketing as a strong promotional tool fostering the ability to generate digital conversation by creating engaging and interactive content that can help to boost online conversations about St. Kitts. We continue to innovate our strategies to maximize consumer reach to solidify the destination as a household name,” remarked Mr. Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, Chief Executive Officer at the St. Kitts Tourism Authority.