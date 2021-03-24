St. Kitts Cricket Association commended by Sports Minister Powell

Basseterre, St.Kitts, March 23, 2021(SKNVIBES)

The St. Kitts Cricket Association (SKCA) which has made the Conaree Cricket Centre its home has come in for high praise from the Minister of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture the Hon Jonel Powell for the investment it has made at the venue.Minister Powell, who made the remarks on Saturday March 20 at a St. Kitts Cricket Association breakfast meeting held at the Conaree Cricket Centre, praised the association for making the venue a nucleus of excellence and encouraged all other sporting associations to take a page out of the book of the St. Kitts Cricket Association.

“This is a model that the Department of Sports hopes to adopt in many different facilities around St. Kitts and Nevis, not just in cricket but football, basketball etc.” said Minister Powell. “We need these sorts of partnerships with associations and with the private sector and so keep up the good work. We look forward to doing, and hearing, many more good things.”

