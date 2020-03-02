St. Kitts Department of Agriculture experimenting with growing Canadian red apples

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 28, 2020 (SKNIS)
The Plant Propagation Unit of the St. Kitts Department of Agriculture is experimenting with producing the Canadian red apple in St. Kitts. So far, the department has successfully cultivated for a year a Canadian red apple tree, said the Director of Agriculture, Melvin James.Mr. James made this announcement during his presentation at the Department of Agriculture’s Annual Review and Planning Meeting held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on February 26 under the theme “Creating Partnership and Linkages for Sustainable Agriculture.”