St. Kitts designated as Yachting Destination of the Year in Caribbean Journal’s 2021 Travel Awards

Basseterre,St.Kitts December 16 2020 (SKNVIBES)

Caribbean Journal released the list of winners for the 2021 Caribbean Travel Awards today awarding St. Kitts the designation of Yachting Destination of the Year. St. Kitts received the accolade for showing its strength in the ultra-competitive Caribbean yachting sector.Caribbean Journal is the world’s largest website and a global leader in covering Caribbean travel and trade news. Attracting both consumers and travel agents, Caribbean Journal shares the latest news from new flights to luxury hotel openings. Caribbean Journal receives 800k unique monthly visitors to its site and reaches over 480k followers across social media.

Caribbean Journal has a presence in St. Kitts’ main source markets with 69% of readers being in the US, 5.1% in the UK, and 4.8% in Canada.

