St.Kitts Does It Again

Basseterre St.Kitts December 16 2019 (SKNIS)

History was made today when four cruise ships docked at Port Zante for the very first time, with two of the ships moored at the newly constructed second cruise pier, bringing a total of 10,629 cruise passengers to our shores.Limited operations started today at the second cruise pier, with the docking of the Celebrity Summit, with a maximum capacity of 2,450 passengers and the Seabourn Odyssey, with a maximum capacity of 450 passengers. An arrival area is presently under construction for the second pier, meanwhile cruise passengers use a concrete walkway to get to the Port Zante Arrival Hall.

The other two ships docked at Port Zante were the Britannia with a maximum capacity of 4,372 passengers, and the Anthem of the Seas, with a maximum capacity of 4,905 passengers.Prime Minister The Hon. Timothy Harris, Minister of Tourism The Hon. Lindsay F.P. Grant, and the Minister of Transport The Hon. Ian Patches Liburd, along with tourism and port officials, were on hand to welcome passengers at the newly opened second pier.

“This is indeed an historic day for St. Kitts, as never before have we had four larger cruise ships docked at the same time in Port Zante,” Prime Minister Harris said. “We are moving in the right direction, and the Team Unity Government will continue to invest in projects that empower our people and enlarge the economic opportunities and freedoms within St. Kitts and Nevis.”

Minister Grant noted that the second pier will keep St. Kitts high on the list of the cruise lines’ top Caribbean ports of call.“This is yet another competitive edge in the Caribbean cruise industry, affirming St. Kitts’ enviable position in the cruise market” Minister Grant said. “Indeed I am proud to note the growth of our cruise arrivals, the sector’s contribution to GDP, the increase in certified taxi and tour operators and our attainment of the marquee port status.”