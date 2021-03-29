St. Kitts Featured Across News Channels

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 27 2021 (SKNVIBES)

St. Kitts continues to be featured in the media. This week, St. Kitts Tourism Authority CEO Racquel Brown was live on Travel Talk Radio, Caribbean Journal featured St. Kitts as one of the top islands to visit this spring and Ann Tran penned a blog post highlighting what St. Kitts has to offer as she reminisced on her last visit and outlined plans for her next trip to the island.

CEO Racquel Brown joined Bob Nesoff on his weekly live podcast Travel Talk Radio to talk about the “friendliest island in the Caribbean.” Nesoff and Brown discussed the island’s current travel requirements, delved into the island’s colonial history and other unique attributes, and discussed the growth of the tourism industry over the past few years.Travel Talk Radio is a 30-minute live weekly podcast show that airs online via Blog Talk Radio on the NDB Media radio channel.

