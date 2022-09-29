St. Kitts Featured In A New Sustainable Travel Documentary Series Released On World Tourism Day

St. Kitts is featured in Sustainable Travel: Where Next?, an all-new documentary series released today by Sustainable Travel International. The series highlights how the global travel and tourism sector is taking action to protect our planet and its treasured destinations, showcasing St. Kitts’ sustainability efforts as an example. The series debuts as the international community celebrate World Tourism Day and acknowledge tourism’s important role in sustainable development.

Using high-end cinematography, Sustainable Travel: Where Next? takes viewers on a different kind of journey, exploring sustainability initiatives that are transforming tourism all around the world. The series is a collection of 16 short-form documentary films produced by Zinc Communicate, a Zinc Media Group company, spotlighting a different tourism destination or organization. From the beaches of Barbados to the urban heart of Norway, the series brings uplifting stories of conservation, regeneration, inclusion, empowerment, and resilience to life.