St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2022 successfully passed in Federal Parliament

An Act to amend the St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency Act Cap. 20.26 otherwise known as the St. Kitts Investment Promotion Agency Bill, 2022, was successfully passed in the Federal Parliament after much debate on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Mover of the Bill and Minister responsible for Investment, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas described the amendment as simple, but significantly important.

“The Bill, therefore, that is before us is of extreme importance. I have taken time to whet the appetites of my colleagues who will come after me, but also to give guidance to the citizens of our country that the Government is not yet three months old but it is fast at work on their behalf because there is a lot of work to be done especially in the area of investment,” said the Right Honourable Dr. Douglas.