Basseterre,St.Kitts June 27 2021(SKNVIBES)

Please see pdf links below with a press release and calendar of activities from the Ministry of Tourism Re: St. Kitts Launches 5th Annual “Plastic Free July” Campaign to Promote Sustainable Consumption Habits

https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/6c167a2c-83d1-87bc-f9df-5b718f621c3f/St._Kitts_SDC_PFJ_Press_Release_2021.docx.pdf

https://mcusercontent.com/f9c18edcb5e81ee00df9977e6/files/c74f56dc-36a8-b421-71f8-13a941211e81/SDC_PFJ_Calendar_of_Events.01.pdf

READ MORE>>