St.Kitts Man Caught In St.Croix With Cocaine Strapped To His Leg Prior To Airline Flight Gets 4 Years

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 8 2020 (CARIBBEANTIMES) A St. Kitts native who was staring down a sentence of 10 years hard time — was able to strike a bargain with federal authorities — and got six years taken off.Alvin Henry, 41, of St. Thomas, was sentenced to four years in prison in U.S. District Court in Golden Rock after a jury trial conviction on one count of conspiracy to possess a controlled substance with intent to distribute and one count of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

The jury trial concluded on March 5, 2019. U.S. District Court Chief Judge Wilma Lewis sentenced Henry to a federal prison term of 48 months, followed by three years of supervised release, 200 hours of community service, a $2,500 fine, and a $200 total special assessment.According to trial testimony, on November 2, 2016, a Customs and Border Protection K-9 officer entered the pre-departure area at the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport.

