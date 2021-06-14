St. Kitts’ Medical Chief of Staff urges all non-essential workers to stay at home to break the COVID-19 transmission cycle

Basseterre, St. Kitts, June 13, 2021 (SKNIS)

Dr. Cameron Wilkinson, Medical Chief of Staff at the JNF General Hospital in Basseterre, St. Kitts, is asking all non-essential workers to stay at home for the next two weeks as the country moves quickly to contain the rapid community spread of the SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease.

An extended curfew period was imposed on St. Kitts and Nevis on June 12, 2021, for the next 14 days in the first instance, restricting movement between 6 pm and 5 am daily. While persons will be allowed to move during the morning and afternoon hours outside of the curfew, individuals are discouraged from leaving their homes unless it is absolutely necessary.

Dr. Wilkinson urged all persons to follow the guidelines as they will allow authorities to catch up on contact tracing and quarantining of suspected cases. Currently, the country has 123 active cases of COVID-19, all of them identified on the island of St. Kitts.“Stay at home for the next two weeks to avoid catching the virus, to avoid spreading the virus if you are infected or had significant contact with an infected person unless you are an essential provider,” he said at the NEOC COVID-19 Briefing on June 12, 2021. “Stay home from 6 pm to 5 am unless you are going on an essential mission like to get vaccinated, to your doctor, the pharmacy, the supermarket, and make sure you are back home before 6 pm.”

Dr. Wilkinson further advised persons to refrain from large gatherings and to communicate using virtual tools for the next two weeks.“Go to the beach and exercise and swim if you must, but do not gather with others to expose yourself to the virus. Continue with your exercise, walks and runs to stay healthy.

The Medical Chief of Staff emphasized that the only way to end the global COVID-19 pandemic is for persons to get vaccinated.He encouraged all to ensure that they follow the health and safety protocols of mask-wearing, hand sanitizing, physically distancing, and avoiding large crowds. Persons were also encouraged to boost their immune system with vitamins and supplements to help overcome any infection from the deadly virus.

“This is our first major wave but it will not be our last. The virus is relentless in its attack and will keep coming as long as it remains a global threat,” Dr. Wilkinson expressed.He said that the next two weeks were critical in the war against COVID-19 as the twin-island Federation endeavours to get back to a sense of normalcy.