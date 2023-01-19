St. Kitts moves to establish a recycling and packaging plant

Plastic waste recycling continues to be high on the agenda for the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis. As such, St. Kitts is set to establish a Recycling and Packaging Plant, said the Minister of Environment and Climate Action, the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, on January 18, at the Prime Minister’s Monthly Press Conference with Cabinet Ministers at the NEMA conference room.

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is working with the Republic of China (Taiwan) on this project. Taiwan assisted Nevis in establishing a similar plant in December 2022.

“Recently, [Resident] Ambassador [of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis] Ambassador [Michael] Lin and I spoke about the technical challenges we are having at the Solid Waste Landfill in St. Kitts in terms of implementing our recycling plant and it is a matter of energy,” said Dr. Clarke.