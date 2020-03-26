St. Kitts Music Festival Postponed

Basseterre,St.Kitts March 26 2020 (SKNVIBES)

During the past three months, we here in St. Kitts & Nevis, like so many across the world, have been witnessing the unfolding of one of the most catastrophic and life-changing natural disasters, that very few could have imagine.The growing pandemic of the Novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19, has been constantly monitored by the Executive Committee of the St. Kitts Music Festival, recognizing the potential implications for our international event, originally scheduled for 24-28 June, 2020.

We have remained in close contact with the Ministry of Health, the National Emergency Management Agency, (NEMA), the Ministry of Tourism and other relevant stakeholders, to better position ourselves to adapt to any changing health conditions occasioned by the virus.