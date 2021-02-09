St. Kitts & Nevis and India Ambassadors to UNESCO confer in Paris

Paris, France, February 08, 2021 (SKNVIBES)

The Federation’s permanent delegate to UNESCO, Ambassador David Doyle, conferred this week with his counterpart, H.E. Ambassador Vishal V. Sharma, representing the Republic of India, in an exchange of views on UNESCO activities of mutual interest.Discussions focused on India’s quest to secure a seat on the influential UNESCO World Heritage Committee, a body on which St. Kitts and Nevis sits for the past four years.

Both envoys agreed that India’s accession to this Committee would strengthen the Commonwealth presence on this Committee, currently comprising Uganda, Australia, South Africa, and the Federation.India, a member of UNESCO since 1946, “has much to offer the UNESCO heritage community”, noted Ambassador Doyle, with such world-renowned sites as the Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, and Jantar Mantar (Jaipur), making up its 28 world heritage monuments and sites.

READ MORE>>