Basseterre,St.Kitts October 30 2020 (SKNVIBES)

All members of the St Kitts Nevis Anguilla Amateur Radio Society are hereby advised that the next monthly meeting of the Society will be on Tuesday 3rd November 2020 at 18:00 hours local time at the St Kitts Red Cross Headquarters.

All are asked to make a very special effort to attend and to be punctual as there are many important matters to be addressed.

