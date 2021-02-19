St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited Press Release

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 18 2021 (SKNVIBES)

National Bank would like to provide an update on the IT security incident that we recently experienced. We are continuing to implement our plan to swiftly restore all of our services and apologize once again for the disruption to our services.

The Bank is fully dedicated to ensuring that our customers are able to access all of our services as soon as possible so we have been working tirelessly to get our online and app-based systems back up and running. We know how important these services are to our clients and are pleased to say that the Bank is currently uploading all manual transactions to our systems. Our mobile app and our online services will be restored as soon as this process is completed. Customers will be able to login to their accounts and all transactions logged so balances will be up to date.

