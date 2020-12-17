St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Ltd Airport Office will re-open Thursday, December 17, 2020 – Limited Hours

Basseterre, St. Kitts (December 15, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

Beginning Thursday, December 17, 2020, National Bank will re-open its Airport Office on Thursdays and Fridays with limited hours as follows:

• Thursdays – 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 Noon

• Fridays – 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 Noon

Banking services at this location will be available only to outgoing travelers and airport personnel for teller transactions such as deposits, withdrawals, cheques cashing, and foreign currency exchange.Mr. Donald Thompson, CEO stated “Our focus is to effectively deliver banking services to our customers during these extraordinary times in a safe, healthy and secure environment for all stakeholders. The safety and wellbeing of our customers and staff remain a top priority.

