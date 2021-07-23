St Kitts-Nevis celebrates an icon on Ashton Amory Day

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 23 2021(SKNVIBES)

It’s Ashton Amory Day in St. Kitts and Nevis and the celebrations are well underway.The main hub of the excitement is at Amory Bakery previously the American Bakery, located on Victoria Road in Basseterre, where there are lines of persons waiting for the opportunity to take advantage of the sales being offered. Today, patrons across Saint Kitts and Nevis are afforded the opportunity to buy one item and get another free- loaves of bread, pastries, lunches, ice-creams and other yummy treats- there are no exceptions!.This is all being done in celebration of the businessman and philanthropist who founded this bakery that has become an institution in the two-island Federation, Ashton Amory.

Edward Ashton Amory

Armed with just five pounds of flour and a dream, 24-year-old Edward Ashton Amory built what is known today as Amory Enterprises.Ashton Amory Day was conceptualised by Ernest and Reginald Amory, who, inspired by their father’s unrivalled work ethic, community-minded spirit and determination to succeed, saw it fitting to honour him by giving back to the people of the country he cared so much about.Every year on July 22, his birthday, patrons are treated to specials.“Amory Enterprises is a family business started by the late Edward Ashton Amory in 1949. He knew exactly what he wanted in life. He was very focused. It is important to know what you want to achieve.

READ MORE>>