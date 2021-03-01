St. Kitts-Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce (SKNCIC) Holds Successful Annual General Meeting (AGM)

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 26 2021 (SKNVIBES)

The St. Kitts- Nevis Chamber of Industry of Industry and Commerce its annual AGM on Thursday February 25, 2021. The Business Meeting was held in the Conference Room of the Caribbean Confederation of Credit Unions (CCCU) where the main order of business was presentation of the Auditors Report and the Financial Statements for the financial year ended December 2020.

The Meeting also conducted the Election of the Board of Directors re-elected to serve for 2021 to 2022. President – Mrs. Giselle Matthews, Vice President – Mrs. Natalie Kelsick-Marshall, Treasurer Mr. Michael Davis – Treasurer; Mr. Faron Lawrence – Immediate Past President; Miss. Kara Daly – Director Mr. Steve Tyson –Director, Mr. Earle Kelly – Director; Mr. Donald Thompson – Director ; Miss. Sonya Parry – Director; Ms. Patricia Walters – Director; Ms. Nathalie John – Director; Mr. Desroy Tate – Director, Representative for the Manufacturing Division;

