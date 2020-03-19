St. Kitts-Nevis’ CMO urges people with respiratory symptoms to stay home in case of COVID-19 outbreak

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 18, 2020 (SKNIS)
St. Kitts and Nevis’ Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Hazel Laws, has recommended that in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, people who are displaying respiratory symptoms should remain at home.Dr. Laws said this during her presentation at a COVID-19 Informational Staff Session for all workers within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Post, Urban Development and Transport, which took place on the grounds of the Water Services Department at Needsmust on March 17.