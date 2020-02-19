St. Kitts-Nevis continues to maintain its number one status in important indicators in the region, says PM Harris

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 18, 2020 (SKNIS)
The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to maintain its premier status in the region, said Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris during a church service on Sunday, February 16, in celebration of the Government of National Unity’s fifth anniversary in office.“As we look at our country now, we are number one in a number of important indicators. Our country is growing year after year thanks be to God. Our fiscal house is the strongest in the region, thanks be to God. Rule of Law according to the World Justice Project, we are number one in the OECS ahead of all others and our small country is advancing in modernity in terms of our performance globally with respect to Information and Communication Technologies,” said Prime Minister Harris. “We have a lot which we certainly can be pleased and for this, we give all the glory to our merciful God.”