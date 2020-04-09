St. Kitts-Nevis continues to see an influx of cargo ships containing mostly food and medical supplies, says Comptroller of Customs

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 08, 2020 (SKNIS)
Kennedy De Silva, Comptroller of Customs, said that there continues to be an influx of cargo ships bringing loads of containers of food and medical supplies into the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, thus there is no need for impulsive shopping.“Over the last few days, we have been receiving cargo as normal. Actually, we are receiving extra cargo and it almost looks as if the Christmas Season is upon us once again, which is good news because that means that there is more cargo coming into the Federation as more people fear that would not be the case,” said Mr. De Silva. “The emphasis on the cargo for this week would have been on food, medicament and medical supplies that would have been coming in.”