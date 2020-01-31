St. Kitts- Nevis Customs and Excise Department to benefit from new building for enforcement division in 2020

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 30, 2020 (SKNIS)
The Customs Enforcement Division of St. Kitts and Nevis Customs and Excise Department will benefit from a brand new enforcement building when it is completed in March 2020, said Elmar Martines, Assistant Comptroller of Customs for Investigations. “The enforcement building is equipped with an underground water cistern; barracks for officers; an area designated for gym; holding cells; interview and observation rooms, and of course office space… there is also a recreational area,” said Mr. Martines. “This is a building where we would be able to work more efficiently as it regards enforcing our laws.”