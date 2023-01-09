kn_flag

inSKN

St. Kitts & Nevis’ Embassy in ROC (Taiwan) donates multi-purpose pens to JNF General Hospital

Source: SKNVibes
PENN3
Donate, Embassy, JNF Hospital, St. Kitts, Taiwan

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Embassy in the Republic of China (Taiwan) donated today (January 5) 600 multi-purpose pens to the Joseph Nathaniel France (JNF) General Hospital. The pens can be used for hygienic purposes as they can be filled with hand sanitizer or alcohol-based solutions, which are valuable today in helping to curb the spread of infectious respiratory illnesses such as the flu and COVID-19.

Director of Health Institutions, Dr. Jenson Morton, was on hand to accept the donation from St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ambassador to Taiwan, H.E. Donya Francis.

Ambassador Francis said that although the donation was small, it was a significant one, especially realizing that COVID-19 has taught us all to be more protective of our health in particular where infectious diseases are concerned.

“On behalf of the Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis in the Republic of China (Taiwan), I present these pens to the healthcare workers in St. Kitts to help reduce health institution-based infections.

Read More

Share Post:

Stay Connected

More Updates

DECEM

St. Kitts Closes 2022 with Grand Successes

St. Kitts experienced extraordinary achievement and culturally infused festivities in December, ranging from global recognitions, influencer and marketing trips, buzzy cruise activity, and appreciation for

January 9, 2023
COAT OF ARMS123

Duty-Free Allowances Extended

An extension of the duty-free allowances on items purchased between the period of November 1st, 2022, to December 31st, 2022, has been approved due to

January 9, 2023