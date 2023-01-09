St. Kitts & Nevis’ Embassy in ROC (Taiwan) donates multi-purpose pens to JNF General Hospital

St. Kitts and Nevis’ Embassy in the Republic of China (Taiwan) donated today (January 5) 600 multi-purpose pens to the Joseph Nathaniel France (JNF) General Hospital. The pens can be used for hygienic purposes as they can be filled with hand sanitizer or alcohol-based solutions, which are valuable today in helping to curb the spread of infectious respiratory illnesses such as the flu and COVID-19.

Director of Health Institutions, Dr. Jenson Morton, was on hand to accept the donation from St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ambassador to Taiwan, H.E. Donya Francis.

Ambassador Francis said that although the donation was small, it was a significant one, especially realizing that COVID-19 has taught us all to be more protective of our health in particular where infectious diseases are concerned.

“On behalf of the Embassy of St. Kitts and Nevis in the Republic of China (Taiwan), I present these pens to the healthcare workers in St. Kitts to help reduce health institution-based infections.