St. Kitts & Nevis event promoters urged to find creative ways to deliver entertainment in a safer manner

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 23, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

As the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to advocate for citizens and residents to adhere to all non-pharmaceutical requirements with respect to COVID-19, a special call is being made to event promoters in the Federation to find and adapt new, creative ways of delivering entertainment to their patrons in a safe environment.

This issue of overcrowded functions was raised by callers to the Tuesday, September 22 edition of the virtual forum series, Leadership Matters, and was addressed by the Minister responsible for Health, the Honourable Akilah Byron-Nisbett. Minister Byron-Nisbett reminded the nation that we, like the rest of the world, must adjust to the new norm of living with the COVID-19 virus and are expected to make changes to our respective lifestyles.

