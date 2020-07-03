St. Kitts & Nevis Family Citizenship Reduced Until End of 2020

Basseterre,St.Kitts July 2 2020 (SKNVIBES)

St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr. The Honourable Timothy Harris has today announced a significant yet time-limited reduction in the level of contribution required to secure the country’s best-in-class economic citizenship. The announcement came in light of the significant global economic fallout caused by the corona virus pandemic and efforts by the country to find creative ways to stabilize the economy.

From today 3rd July 2020, until the end of this year (31 December 2020), families of up to four people will be able to secure citizenship of the safe, beautiful and prosperous twin-island Federation at a substantially discounted rate.Today also marks 46 days since St. Kitts and Nevis health authorities declared the country completely free of COVID-19. Just 15 people were confirmed in the country to have contracted mild forms of the disease since the start of the global pandemic.

