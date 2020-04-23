St. Kitts-Nevis first in the Caribbean to receive non toxic advanced nanotechnology coating

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 22, 2020 (SKNIS):

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is the first country in the Caribbean to receive a nanotechnology coating that can last up to 90 days on surfaces, said Dr. Theodore Hanley, a son of the soil and U.S. board-certified anesthesiologist, at the April 21 edition of the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) COVID-19 Daily Briefing.

“Through our partners, we have secured a non-toxic advanced nanotechnology coating that can last on surfaces for up to 90 days. The technology creates a mechanical non-chemical barrier that no micro bacteria or virus can live on. I am proud to announce that the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is the first country in the Caribbean to receive this technology which arrived recently,” said Dr. Hanley.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) will also be presented with the said technology.

“NEMA has expressed interest in this new technology and we will be providing this so that this office can be clean and free of microbes as you practice and perform your so needed help to this country,” he said.

Dr. Hanley said that this technology is widely used by “large public and private U.S. and International organizations.”Important to note, Dr. Hanley said that their organization, Waters Anchor Health and Wellness, located in Frigate Bay, has been working closely with medical practitioners in St. Kitts and Nevis and has answered the call to source personal protective equipment (PPE).

“Our organization has worked with local physicians and private businesses in need of PPE. We put together a combined order and utilized our global relations to source the requested items. We expect that that order will be on the island in the next couple of weeks,” he said.