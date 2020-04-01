St. Kitts-Nevis Government hailed for its strong leadership and open communication during COVID-19 pandemic

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 01, 2020 (SKNVIBES)



Citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis continue to express their appreciation to the Government for the frequency in which it avails itself to the public to address concerns and protocols put in place to ensure their continued safety during these trying times. The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, led by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, has employed a number of avenues to keep people informed as the Federation, like most countries across the world.

To date, Dr. Harris has made a number of official addresses to the nation in his capacity as prime minister. Additionally, the National Emergency Operations Center (NEOC) hosts daily media briefings at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the National COVID-19 Task Force continues to inform the nation via radio and television appearances.