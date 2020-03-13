St. Kitts-Nevis Government holds high level discussions with Chamber officials

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 12, 2020(SKNVIBES)

The Team Unity-led Government of St. Kitts and Nevis today (Thursday, March 12) held wide-ranging consultative discussions with representatives of the St. Kitts and Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce (CIC) geared towards advancing the private sector in the Federation.The meeting, held at the Ocean Terrance Inn (OTI) Conference Room, was led by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.

Also present were Financial Secretary, Mrs. Hilary Hazel and other officials from the Ministry of Finance; President of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Mrs. Giselle Matthews and senior Government officials.Prime Minister Harris noted that his Team Unity Government recognizes the important role of the private sector to the socioeconomic development of the country.