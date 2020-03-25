St. Kitts-Nevis Government injects $12 million into the Severance Payment Fund as part of its COVID-19 response

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 24, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

As part of its comprehensive stimulus package announced to soften the significant health, fiscal and economic impact the COVID-19 disease (novel coronavirus) would have on the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Team Unity Government has committed to the provision of additional resources in the region of $12 million to capitalize the Severance Payment Fund.

This was announced by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris when he addressed the nation during a press conference today, Tuesday, March 24, at the Ocean Terrace Inn (OTI).Prime Minister Harris noted that the reasons behind the injection of $12 million into the severance fund is obvious in that “with higher unemployment, we expect that there will be greater demand upon the Severance Fund.”