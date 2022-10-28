St. Kitts & Nevis Government outlines socio-economic agenda for the next five years

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis outlined its socio-economic agenda designed to substantially transform the Federation over the next five (5) years.

This was highlighted in the Throne Speech delivered by the Governor-General’s Deputy Her Excellency Marcella A. Liburd, JP during the opening of the new session of the National Assembly of St. Kitts and Nevis since the August 5th General Elections. The new session was held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort Royal Ballroom on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

“For the next five (5) years, our government will focus on transforming our economy into one that is diversified and resilient. Our government will explore and seize the opportunities that are available from the development of the digital, green, blue and orange economies. Emphasis will be placed on building a society with more equity, fostering love and harmony amongst all our people and maintaining peace, justice and liberty for all,” said Her Excellency Liburd.