St. Kitts-Nevis Government strengthening relationships with countries far and wide

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 17, 2019 (SKNIS)
The voice of St. Kitts and Nevis on critical regional and global matters such as climate change, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and political conflicts is resonating even more in international circles as a result of a robust strategy to expand diplomatic alliances. Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Honourable Mark Brantley, spoke about the efforts to enhance relations with several countries and strengthen existing partnerships with allies during the ongoing 2020 Budget debate in the St. Kitts and Nevis Federal Parliament on December 13.