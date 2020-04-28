St. Kitts-Nevis Government to bring home 50-plus students studying in Jamaica who have had difficulty returning to the federation due to border closings

Basseterre,St.Kits April 27 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is repatriating fifty-three (53) of the Federation’s students studying in Jamaica who have had difficulty getting home due to border closings as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.On Thursday, April 30th, the students will be brought back to the Federation on a charter flight organized by the Ministries of Education and Foreign Affairs.

They will be subject to quarantine for at least 14 days upon their return, as is the policy of St. Kitts and Nevis.Speaking on WINN (98.9) FM’s Inside the News on Saturday, April 25th, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris said that, “There are no immediate plans to unlock our borders other than in the measured way that we have allowed them to operate.”

