St. Kitts-Nevis hotels preparing to welcome back guests

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 02, 2020 (SKNIS)

The full reopening of the hotel sector in St. Kitts and Nevis is expected to come within the next few weeks. Prime Minister Dr the Honourable Timothy Harris is urging hotels to be diligent in their preparations so as to limit any spread of COVID-19.Hoteliers and other stakeholders in the tourism industry are currently participating in training organized by the Ministry of Tourism. The mandatory sessions are designed to sensitize stakeholders on the minimum health and safety COVID-19 protocols.

Additionally, regulation 18 of the COVID-19 Emergency Powers outlines the conditions where a hotel may apply for approval to return to operations during a second phase reopening. Schedule III Part I of regulation 18, gives a comprehensive breakdown of the protocol for the hotel industry.

“All hotel employees should make themselves familiar with the new rules,” Prime Minister Harris stated on the September 01 edition of the Leadership Matters Virtual Forum Series. “I urge hotel operators to begin the preparations for an October opening, making the necessary physical and other adjustments in advance, and to test their systems and their ability to respond appropriately.”