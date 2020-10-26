Basseterre,St.Kitts October 24 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The St. Kitts-Nevis Legal Aid and Advice Centre will be holding Legal Aid Clinics from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the respective Community Centres on the following days:

• Tabernacle Community Centre on Monday, 26th October, 2020



• Sandy Point Community Centre on Wednesday, 28th October, 2020 and



• St. Peter’s Community Centre on Friday, 30th October, 2020

Persons of minimum wage and/or the elderly needing advice, assistance or representation in legal matters, are invited to access the service which will be provided.

