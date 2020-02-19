St. Kitts-Nevis meets the European Union’s deadline for implementing good governance

Basseterre,St.Kitts February 18th, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

The European Council announced today that the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has “managed to implement all the necessary reforms to comply with EU tax good governance principles ahead of the agreed deadline and [is] therefore removed from Annex II.”The Council’s February 18th, 2020 press release explained that, “Jurisdictions that do not yet comply with all international tax standards but committed to reform are considered cooperative and included in a state of play document (Annex II).

On May 25th, 2018, the European Council announced that it had “removed the Bahamas and Saint Kitts and Nevis from the EU’s list of non-cooperative tax jurisdictions,” moving them from Annex I to Annex II, which cites jurisdictions that have “undertaken sufficient commitments to reform their tax policies.” The May 25th, 2018 press release further stated that the EU’s list, which was established in December 2017.