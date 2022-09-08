St. Kitts & Nevis National Carnival Committee Stakeholder Meetings 

The St Kitts Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNCC) will commence a series of stakeholder meetings in the near future.

These fora are designed to update key participants of the plans for Sugar Mas 51. According to SKNCC Chairperson Shannon Hawley, Grand Parade Troupes, Jouvert Troupes, Music Bands, Event Promoters, Vendors, Soca Monarch Artists, and Calypsonians will be included in these initial conversations.

Ms. Hawley encouraged all participants to complete their registration by the September 9, 2022 deadline. Registration can be done online at skncarnival.com or at the SKNCC office in the EC Daniel Building on Cayon Street. This will ensure early preparations and the dissemination of pertinent information to all stakeholders. In light of the fact that Carnival returns to its original full format this year, additional planning is necessary to ensure a smooth flow of events.