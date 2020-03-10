St. Kitts-Nevis Prime Minister urges citizens and residents to take precautionary measures in face of global coronavirus threat

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 09, 2020(SKNVIBES)

As of Sunday (March 08) afternoon, there were no reported cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.However, with 105,523 persons diagnosed with this new virus in 101 reported countries, Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris is urging citizens and residents to exercise precautions and take the necessary sanitary and hygienic measures to safeguard against contracting the virus.

Prime Minister Harris noted that given the spread of the new virus, it is highly likely that it will reach the shores of St. Kitts and Nevis, but noted that, “Our government has therefore been on high alert and the CMO has assured that we are taking every precaution and making all necessary preparations to respond, and contain the spread of the virus.”