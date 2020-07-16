St.Kitts-Nevis Prime Minister Wants Regional Air Travel To Be Affordable, Reliable And Safe

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 15, 2020 (SKNIS)

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has commented on the proposed liquidation of LIAT noting that air travel within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) should meet three main attributes.

“We have always said that we want affordable, reliable and safe transportation for people leaving St. Kitts and coming into St. Kitts,” Dr Harris stated on Tuesday (July 15) during the Leadership Matters Virtual Forum Series.

His comments were in response to a question about the regional air carrier, which has struggled to achieve profitability and has significant liabilities.

Dr Harris noted that there is a difference of opinion among regional Heads of Government about the future of the airline established in 1974. What is not disputed, however, is the need for intra-regional travel.

“Whatever comes forward, we are willing to give support and to participate because a regional mechanism for transporting our people is critical to the way we live, our tourism industry and regional integration,” Prime Minister Harris expressed.

He added that the majority shareholders “wield significant power and control over LIAT and in that regard their plans have not yet been shared with … those who are not significant shareholders and we await that so that we can make an informed decision.”