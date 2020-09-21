St. Kitts & Nevis records 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 17 recovered and two active cases

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 20, 2020 (SKNIS)

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded for the twin-island Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, says Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws.

Dr. Laws made this announcement at the National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC) Press Briefing on September 18.

The Chief Medical Officer stated that these two new cases were returning nationals. This has brought the number of confirmed cases to 19. Seventeen have fully recovered.

As nationals continue to return home there are currently 63 persons in government assigned quarantine facilities. Dr. Laws said that a few them are in pre-approved quarantine sites. There are now two individuals in isolation.