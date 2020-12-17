St. Kitts & Nevis signs mutual visa waiver agreement with Republic of North Macedonia

London, England, December 16, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

His Excellency Dr. Kevin M. Isaac received a warm welcome at the Embassy of North Macedonia by Her Excellency Ms. Aleksandra Miovska, where both senior diplomatic Envoys met to sign an Agreement on mutual visa waiver between the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of North Macedonia.

His Excellency Dr. Isaac asserted that he was quite pleased and grateful that the Republic of North Macedonia and St. Kitts and Nevis were able to sign the Agreement fifteen months after having signed a joint communique establishing diplomatic relations between their two countries.The Republic of North Macedonia is a small landlocked nation in the Balkan Peninsula bordered by Kosovo and Serbia in the north, Bulgaria in the east, Greece in the south, and Albania in the west. Given its location in south-eastern Europe and south-central Balkan, it is easily accessible by tourists from all areas of the world. Its natural resources include low-grade iron ore, copper, lead, zinc, chromite, manganese, nickel, tungsten, gold, silver, gypsum, and timber.

READ MORE>>