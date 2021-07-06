St Kitts Nevis Social Security Board contributes $250.000 to food voucher initiative

Basseterre, St Kitts: July 2, 2021(SKNVIBES)

A recent outbreak of the deadly coronavirus on St Kitts Nevis has again impacted the economy and caused the government to enact a State of Emergency. Resultantly, many persons are experiencing hardship.As our social, corporate response, the Social Security Board has allocated $250 000 to a Food Voucher Initiative. RAMS Supermarkets and Horsfords Valu Mart have collaborated with Social Security in the execution of this program. Both supermarkets have provided at least 20% of the food vouchers and have put measures in place to facilitate the operation.

The National Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Social Services will be coordinating the selection of qualifying individuals and the distribution of the food vouchers to the recipients.Approved recipients on both St Kitts and Nevis will receive food vouchers valued at $200.00. to be used at Valumart and RAMS Supermarkets. Over thirteen hundred persons (1300) are set to benefit from this initiative.

