St. Kitts-Nevis strengthens border control measures to further protect citizens and residents from COVID-19

Basseterre, St. Kitts, March 23, 2020 (SKNIS)
The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to put measures in place to strengthen the Federation’s borders against COVID-19 popularly referred to as the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.“We continue to strengthen our borders daily as new information and advice come forward. We have approved the recruitment for additional immigration and customs officers, as we defend our national health and security interests,” said Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris, during his address to the nation on Sunday, March 22, 2020. “As always, our measures will be based on what is right for St. Kitts and Nevis at this time and in keeping with the World Health Organization’s guidelines and our National Working Group on COVID-19. There is no one size fits all response.”