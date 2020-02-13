St. Kitts-Nevis to battle against Dominican Republic in Fustal Qualifiers

“Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 13, 2020 (SKNVIBES)

THE qualifying draw for the Confederation of North Central America and the Caribbean (CONCACAF) Fustal Tournament has pitted team St. Kitts and Nevis against the Dominican Republic in the early rounds of the competition, as the lower ranked teams fight to enter.

The competition is scheduled for May 1-10 in Guatemala City, Guatemala, at the Domo Polideportivo and Teodoro Palacios Flores Gymnasium.According to the governing body for the sport in the Zone, the 10-day competition would be played in two stages, beginning with a Qualifying Stage and followed by a Championship Stage; those are the group and knockout stages.

In the qualifying leg, there will be four matchups of eight of the lower ranked nations as of February in which St. Kitts and Nevis is featured.

The four winners from the May 1 and 2 games will then progress to the group stages where they will be drawn with the 12 top ranked teams in the CONCACAF region.