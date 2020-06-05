St. Kitts & Nevis to pioneer a new National Sport Policy based on UNESCO advice

Basseterre,St.Kitts June 2 2020 (SKNVIBES)

In a brief ceremony at the Sandy Point Recreational Facility, on May 29, the Secretary General to the SKN National Commission for UNESCO, Dorothy Warner, officially handed over the National Sport Policy and Sport Policy Strategic Plan to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Sport Hon. Shawn Richards. The project signals a pioneering plan to revolutionize the sporting sector in the Federation.

This new set of guidelines, the first ever assessment of the Federation’s sport policy, comes at a time when citizens, inclusive of school children and athletes, are eagerly anticipating the resumption of sport and recreation. The project, which was funded by UNESCO, is tailored to address the virtues of sport in improving health, as well as the overall governance of a national sport plan.