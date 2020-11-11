St. Kitts-Nevis Welcomes Back American Airlines and Seaborne Airlines

Basseterre,St.Kitts (10th November, 2020) (SKNVIBES)

On Saturday 7th November, 2020 the Federation of St. Kitts-Nevis welcomed back American Airlines and Seaborne Airlines, the first commercial flights since our borders closed in March, at the newly upgraded RLB International Airport.

Passengers were greeted with steelpan music and refreshing beverages in an holding area, to regularize their body temperatures ahead of medical screening. The airport staff operating in the Immigration and Customs areas were all protected by plexiglass sneeze guards.

