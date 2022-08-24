St.Kitts & Nevis Witnesses Return to Knocking on Doors 

Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning September 1; the two-and-a-half-year suspension of the work will end just in time for the launch of a global campaign featuring an interactive program for Bible study.

The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the 311 Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 4 congregations in St. Kitts and Nevis. Houses of worship (called Kingdom Halls) were reopened on April 1, witnessing in public places resumed on May 31 and in-person conventions are again being planned for 2023.

“I’m excited to be back out, with my feet in the street,” said Marva Bishop from Charlestown, Nevis, who will be heading out to the neighborhood along with her husband in the coming weeks. “There is nothing like seeing a person’s expression face-to-face when we share our literature and materials. I’ve missed that human connection.”