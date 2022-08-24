kn_flag

inSKN

St.Kitts & Nevis Witnesses Return to Knocking on Doors 

Source: SKNVibes
SKNVibes-225242
Doors, Jehovah’s Witnesses, Knocking, Return

Jehovah’s Witnesses will resume their trademark door-to-door ministry beginning September 1; the two-and-a-half-year suspension of the work will end just in time for the launch of a global campaign featuring an interactive program for Bible study.

The decision to resume their door-to-door ministry marks the complete restoration of all pre-pandemic in-person activities for the 311 Jehovah’s Witnesses in the 4 congregations in St. Kitts and Nevis. Houses of worship (called Kingdom Halls) were reopened on April 1, witnessing in public places resumed on May 31 and in-person conventions are again being planned for 2023.

“I’m excited to be back out, with my feet in the street,” said Marva Bishop from Charlestown, Nevis, who will be heading out to the neighborhood along with her husband in the coming weeks. “There is nothing like seeing a person’s expression face-to-face when we share our literature and materials. I’ve missed that human connection.”

Read More

Share Post:

Stay Connected

More Updates

6IXTY HERO

Broadcasters for SKYEXCH 6IXTY confirmed

The broadcasters for the inaugural SKYEXCH 6IXTY have been confirmed with major broadcast deals in the UK, New Zealand, South Africa, India, Australia and across

August 25, 2022