St. Kitts Takes Continued Action Against Covid-19 Update 16

Basseterre,St.Kitts April 27 2020 (SKNVIBES)

As of today, 2 additional persons have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recovered persons to 4 with 0 deaths. To date, a total of 292 persons have been tested for COVID-19, 15 of whom tested positive with 247 persons tested negative and 30 test results pending. 1 person is currently quarantined in a government facility while 85 persons are currently quarantined at home and 11 persons are in isolation.

On April 24, the Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris announced that, under the State of Emergency put in place on March 28, 2020 and which Cabinet voted on Friday, April 17 to extend for 6 months, Government introduced another round of Regulations effective from 6:00 a.m. on Saturday April 25, 2020 through 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 9, 2020 to control and combat COVID-19 in the Federation.

READ MORE>>